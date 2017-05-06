Racism in football has not been solved at all, says Kevin Boateng

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng says the problem of racism within football has not been solved and has backed players' rights to leave the pitch if they suffer abuse.

Boateng infamously kicked a ball at Pro Patria fans in response to racist chanting before walking off and causing the 2013 mid-season friendly to be abandoned.

Last Sunday, his compatriot Sulley Muntari was shown a yellow card for dissent after complaining of racist abuse from the stands during a league match at Cagliari and responded by leaving the field before full-time.

The former AC Milan and Inter player had earlier spoken to a group of fans at the Stadio Sant'Elia at half-time, giving his shirt to the a boy whose family were abusing him and asking them to set a better example.

"I would walk off the pitch again if I was racially abused by fans," the Las Palmas star told Omnisport.

"People just care about these incidents on the same week it happens, but then it's not important. The issue hasn't been solved at all." "It happened again with Balotelli in France. Nothing changed." Muntari has had the one-match ban overturned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

