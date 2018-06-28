Rahim Ayew to face off Ghanaian quartet as FC Europa host FC Prishtina in the Europa League playoff

Rahim Ayew is set to square off against his Ghanaian quartet as FC Europa host FC Prishtina in the first round of the UEFA Europa playoffs on Thursday evening.

The Gibraltar side will be hoping to get off to a flying start in the Europa League as they welcome FC Prishtina to the Victoria Stadium.

The Prishtina team will go into the game with four Ghanaian players in their rank; Abdul Bashiru, Arago Jamal, Ben Nash Quansah and Khalid Abdul Basit.

Ayew is expected to start the game after playing an instrumental role in their Gibtelecom Rock Cup triumph last term.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian midfielder Mustapha Yahaya is also expected to line-up alongside Ayew in their quest to overcome the Kosovo side on Thursday.