Rahim Ayew vows to continue shining with FC Europa after first league title in Europe

Ghana defender Rahim Ayew has revealed his delight after helping his FC Europa win the league title in Gibraltar.

Ayew played 24 matches and scored two goals with seven assists.

“I am very happy to helped the team win the league title here and I must say we have deserved it because of the way we played,” He said

“Winning the league at this stage of my career is like a stepping stone and I am happy that it goes.”

“I will continue working hard to get to my dreams.”

FC Europa have qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

