Rahim Ayew wins Gibraltar Cup with FC Europa to complete domestic treble

Published on: 29 May 2017
Rahim Ayew

Rahim Ayew won the Gibraltarian Cup on Sunday with Eredivisie as FC Europa beat Lincoln Imps Red 3-0 to lift Gibtelecom Rock Cup.

The 28-year-old played the entire duration as the Green Machine beat their fiercest rivals to the trophy.

Last week, Ayew and his side ended the 14-year league dominance of Lincoln.

He has completed a domestic treble of Pepe Reyes Cup (Super Cup), Gibraltar Premier Division and Rock Cup for the first time in club's history.

Rahim Ayew displays with his three trophies.

