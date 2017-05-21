Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Rahim Ayew wins league with FC Europa in Gibraltar to end Lincoln Red Imps monopoly

Published on: 21 May 2017
Rahim Ayew

Rahim Ayew chalked a piece of history by winning the Gibraltar League with FC Europa on Sunday to end the 14-year dominance of Lincoln Red Imps.

The 2-0 win over Glacis United ensured FC Europa emerged champions with a one-point lead.

Earlier on Saturday, Lincoln beat St Joseph’s 1-0 to go top temporarily.

Ayew played 24 matches and scored two goals with seven assists.

FC Europa have qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

 

 

