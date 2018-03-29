Rahman Baba comeback at Schalke 04 remains open

Abdul Baba Rahman's injury comeback at Schalke 04 remains open following the Ghanaian declaration that he's no more feeling pain in his knee.

The silky left-back is yet play for the Royal Blues since joining on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window due to a knee injury.

The 23-year-old stepped up his progress towards first-team return with sprinting exercises in training as Domenico Tedesco's squad during the international break.

And ahead of the side's upcoming clash against Freiburg in the Bundesliga, the former Asante Kotoko defender insisted he's no more feeling pain in the knee as he nears full fitness.

"I can do any exercise painlessly and also have the necessary ball feeling again, which shows me that I'm on the right track," said the loan from Schalke are 2nd on the log with 49 points after 27 round of matches.

