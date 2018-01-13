Rahman Chibsah loaned out to Frosinone by Benevento till end of season

Benevento Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah has rejoined Serie B side Frosinone on a six months loan deal until the end of the season.

The former Juventus youth player will be awarded with a permanent deal if he is able to help the Giallazurra side to secure Serie A qualification next season.

The 24-year old featured for Frosinone in the 2015-2016 Serie A season then on loan from Sassuolo where he made 22 appearances.

Chibsah, who was instrumental in Benevento's qualification to Italy's top flight football in their 89 year old history last season, managed 14 appearances in the first round of the current season for the Witches before his departure.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

