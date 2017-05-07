Rajevac wants to use Ghana experience to send Thailand to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Milovan Rajevac said he would use the experience he gained in leading Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup to repeat the same success with the Thai national team.

''I believe that we can achieve that goal. I hope we will make it to the World Cup in Qatar,” the Serbian said during his first meeting with the media since being appointed to the job last week.

Qatar will be the last World Cup tournament to feature 32 teams, as the final will be expanded to 48 teams in 2026.

The former Red Star Belgrade player succeeded Kiatisak “Zico” Senamuang as the War Elephants coach after the Football Association of Thailand was unhappy with the team’s results in the qualifying stage to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Thai team are out of contention for a trip to Russia after picking up just one point in a home draw with Australia in Group B of the final Asian qualifying round.

Rajevac called for patience and support from the fans, and dedication from the players as the men pursue a place among the elite sides in the world’s most popular sport for the first time.

The Thai women’s team played in the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Canada in 2015.

The new skipper’s first mission with the team will be an away warm-up game with Uzbekistan on June 7.

Thailand will wrap up its World Cup qualifiers against the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Australia.

Even though his side has nothing to play for, Rajevac promised to take the remaining matches seriously to prove that Thailand can hold its own against teams that have better profiles.

