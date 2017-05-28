Raman Chibsah's solitary goal gives Benevento advantage in Serie B playoff semi-final

Midfielder Raman Chibsah scored the only goal as Benevento beat Perugia 1-0 on Saturday in the Italian Serie B promotion playoff semi-final first leg.

The former Black Stars player robbed Eddy Gnahore and surged forward to beat the goalkeeper one-on-one in the 59th minute.

Chibsah lasted the entire duration of the match at the Stadium Ciro Vigorito.

Countryman Bright Gyamfi played the entire duration for Benevento while Masahudu Alhassan was an unused substitute for Perugia.

Because Perugia finished the regular season higher up the table, they will go through if this semi-final ends level on aggregate.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday, 30 May.

