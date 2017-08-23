Rangers boss reveals forgotten man Joe Dodoo is still is a key cog in the team

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says that striker Joe Dodoo can still have a future at the club beyond the current transfer window.

The former England under-18 international has not yet featured for the Gers this term after missing the majority of pre-season due to injury.

Whilst it seemed likely that Dodoo would leave this summer, his manager has left the door open to a return to first-team duty.

“Joe is still with us and he’s training with the group,” Caixinha is quoted as saying in the Scottish Herald.

“We’ll see where the market leads us. I’ve told him he still has a chance here. I’ve said to him that it’s more up to him than me.

“He’s back with us and he has to fight for his position and an opportunity.”

Dodoo joined Rangers from Leicester City last July, signing a four-year contract and scoring on his debut in a Scottish League Cup victory over East Stirlingshire.

However, the 22-year-old struggled to hold down a regular place in the side and started only five Premiership matches over the course of the campaign, scoring three league goals and providing two assists.

The Glasgow giants have strengthened their attacking options significantly during the transfer window, with the likes of Eduardo Herrera, Alfredo Morelos and Daniel Candeias all joining on permanent deals.

This has pushed Dodoo further down the pecking order at Ibrox and led many to speculate that he would seek a move.

Rangers endured a desperately poor start to the new season, crashing out of the Europa League at the first qualifying stage to Luxembourgian minnows Progres Niederkorn.

They have followed that up with just four points from their first three league matches, winning at Motherwell on the opening day before a home loss to Hibernian and a scoreless draw against Hearts on Saturday.

If their poor form continues, then Caixinha may find it prudent to reshuffle the pack and bring Dodoo back in from the cold.

