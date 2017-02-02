Rangers boss Warbuton insists Ghanaian international Joe Dodoo needs time to develop

Manager of Scottish side Rangers, Mark Warbuton says Ghanaian international Joe Dodoo will need time to develop after managing to keep most of their players during the transfer window.

Warburton managed to retain the key members of his Rangers squad during the January transfer window and strengthen by bringing in Emerson Hyndman and Jon Toral on loan insisting that the young talents must be given time to develop.

The Englishman, whose side take on Hearts at Tynecastle this evening, was under no illusions that the Ladbrokes Premiership outfit will have no option but to sell their outstanding performers in the future.

After keeping his priced players, Warbuton claims the young ones including Ghanaian Joe Dodoo have time to be great.

“That has been there from day one,” he said. “But we have got to develop the assets first and get the players in, like Josh Windass, like Joe Dodoo, like Jordan Rossiter. They just need time to develop," he told the heraldscotland.

“What the manager does is fight the corner. You realise an asset, develop and asset and you sell it. That is the way of the world. But you hope the communication is good, the dialogue is good and the feedback is positive.”

Joe Dodoo joined the Glasgow-side from Leicester City on July 2016.

