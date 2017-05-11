Rangers fans react as reported target Rashid Sumaila announces exit

Manager Pedro Caixinha looks to be on the verge of his first signing at Rangers with Rashid Sumaila set to arrive from Qatari club Al-Gharafa.

If you had to pick one word to describe Pedro Caixinha’s first two months at the Rangers helm, ‘erratic’ wouldn’t be too far from the top of the list.

From free-flowing attacking football to humiliating collapses, from a 3-0 win at Aberdeen to a 5-1 Ibrox thumping by Celtic.

However, it seems a little harsh to call the Portuguese into question this early.

After all, he has not had the chance to put his stamp on the team, forced instead to make something out of Mark Warburton’s motley crew of ill-fated signings.

However, according to the Daily Record, Rangers will soon start to take shape under Caixinha.

Veteran centre-back Clint Hill, ironically one of Warburton’s better additions, will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season with one of Caixinha’s ‘trusted’ lieutenants arriving in his place.

The Daily Record reports that the 46-year-old is set to make bruising centre-back Rashid Sumaila his first signing at Ibrox.

The six-time Ghanaian international, who Caixinha brought to the Qatari club on loan from Kuwaiti outfit Qadsia SC, is expected to be the first of a number of intriguing additions to the Rangers squad over the coming weeks.

And, with The Gers conceding far too many sloppy goals in their first season back in the Scottish top flight, it’s fair to say supporters cannot wait to see Sumaila in action.

