Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and four other Bundesliga II players that could make Ghana's squad for the World Cup

Ghana coach Otto Addo has been left with the job of naming a strong team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The German-born trainer has a wide pool of players to select from including those playing in the Bundesliga II.

Recently, three of these players switched nationalities to represent Ghana, including debutant Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer.

With just 46 days remaining for the Mundial to begin in Qatar, the Borussia Dortmund technical team member has been monitoring these players.

Five players the Black Stars manager could count on are Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, Stephan Ambrosius, Braydon Manu, Patric Pfeiffer and Kwasi Okyere-Wriedt.

Konigsdorffer made his debut for the national team during the international break, where he came on as a second half substitute in the match against Nicaragua.

Ambrosius did not get the chance to make his debut despite receiving call ups for the games against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Pfeiffer's inconsistent has not helped his invitation but he was one of the players who converted to play for Ghana.

Meanwhile, Manu and Wriedt have been in and out of the Ghana team.