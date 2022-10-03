Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer 'so happy' after scoring winner for Hamburger SV against Hannover 96

Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer was unable to contain his excitement following a brilliant late goal that helped Hamburger SV defeat Hannover 96.

The forward's goal ensured that Hamburger SV beat Hannover 96 2-1 in the Bundesliga II clash on Friday.

The goal came in the 90th minute of a match that was destined to end in a stalemate as both clubs were tied at 1-1.

He picked up the ball in his own half, made an impressive run into the opposing half, and finished with aplomb.

The goal came three days after he made his Black Stars debut in the pre-World Cup friendly victory over Nicaragua, fulfilling his childhood dream of playing for Ghana.

“It was a great week for me. Probably the best of my career so far. I'm so happy. It was just willpower. I improved my week with the goal,” said Königsdörfffer. And further: “I just wanted the goal and then I got it. The fans all freaked out. More is not possible."

Unsurprisingly, Königsdörffer also received applause from his teammates. Robert Glatzel: “That was world class from Ransi. He sprints over 50, 60 meters, which makes him really strong. After that there was only pure emotion, that was just how you dream it.”

The goal is his third of the season and he will be hoping to be included in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.