Ransford Yeboah likely to make World Cup squad- Ghana coach hints

Hamburg forward Ransford Yeboah is likely to make Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old was invited for Ghana’s September friendlies against Nicaragua, Brazil after switching his nationality in June.

Ghana coach Otto Addo has confirmed 70 percent of the players invited to the squad will make the final squad for the World Cup.

Yeboah who is yet to make his debut for the Black Stars is among the 29-players named in Otto Addo’s squad.

"Of course, otherwise it would be he not here.", Otto Addo told Bild in an interview on the players currently in camp.

"70 percent of the players currently on international duty with Ghana's squad who meet Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday will be in Qatar"

The remaining 30 percent will be “tight decisions”.

"We're watching the players closely for the next few games to see who could play for Qatar in October," added the 47-year-old.

Yeboah joined Hamburg from Dynamo Dresden for 1.2 million euros and has been impressive so far.

“My training impressions from Ransford Königsdörffer were good. He did a good job,”, Coach Otto Addo said.

'He's still very young. But it was our intention to bring young players into our squad. We want to build a strong squad for the future." to bring young players into our squad.

He has scored two goals in seven appearances for Hamburg this season.