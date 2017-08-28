Rapahel Dwamena’s agent releases heartbreaking message for striker following failed Brighton medicals

The management of Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena, SBE-Management have pledge their unflinching support for the player after his transfer from Swiss Super League giants FC Zurich to English premier league debutantes Brighton & Hove Albion was cancelled on Friday August 25th due to medical issues.

The Europe based company was surprised the huge deal was not able to go through but believed their client and ‘brother’ will come out of this situation very soon because they know Dwamena as a strong character and things of such nature can’t break his spirit.

According to the agency’s Swiss partner Baykal Bellusci who were with three other co-owners, Philip Degan, David Degan and Dirk Schimmel in Brighton to seal the deal, believes their client is a hero.

“Today we didn’t get to realize the Dream of Raphael Dwamena because of Complications by the Medical Test in Brighton.”

“That is an unbelievable Story of Life – i’ m very proud of you – Raphael Dwamena we will fight together for your Dreams! The Transfer is today negative, but you are for me a Hero Brother! Champions fall down and stand up”-The former Turkish player said.

Baykal revealed, even though the situation is unbelievable, they will continue to work hard for the 20-year old goal poacher for a better deal.

“In the last Days we laughed, we cried and we prayed all together and i will do that also the next couple of Days – you are a great Person, now your Health is the most important Thing. We are on your side.”

The Ghanaian attacker has scored five (5) goals and assisted four times in five games in all competition in the ongoing Swiss football season for FC Zurich.

Dwamena is expected to touch down in Accra on Monday to join the Black Stars camp ahead of Ghana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo on September 1 in Kumasi.

Credit: Stak Sotie

