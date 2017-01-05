Raphael Dwamena attracts attention of top flight Austrian clubs

Raphael Dwamena is a transfer target for some of the top clubs in Austria after his recent impressive showing at club level.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals for his club Austria Lustenau and his overall play was very impressive.

His performance at club level recently earned him a call up to the preliminary Africa Cup of Nations squad though he did not make it the final 23 man squad.

His inability to make it competition has however not dented his chances as clubs like Austria Wien has braced themselves to sign him up.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)