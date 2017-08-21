Video: Watch highlights of outstanding goal scored by Brighton bound Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena

Watch highlights of an outstanding goal scored by Brighton and Hove Albion bound striker Raphael Dwamena as terms have been agreed with FC Zurich.

The Ghana forward Dwamena, 21, has agreed personal terms, with the move subject to a medical, a work permit and international clearance.

Brighton had an £8m bid for Dwamena rejected with reports saying FC Zurich wanted 15m euros (£13.7m).

The newly promoted Seagulls have lost both of their Premier League games and are yet to score a goal this season.

Watch some of the things Raphael Dwamena can bring to the English side Brighton who are yet to score in the Premier League

Before people start rubbishing the signing of Raphael Dwamena, he scored 33 goals last season. Him & Chris Wood cost the same money pic.twitter.com/yTPUklBDEa — Simon Bell (@sb007ck) August 21, 2017

On Sunday, Brighton broke their transfer record for the third time this summer by completing a move for Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge in a £13.5m deal.

Chris Hughton's side have also signed midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for about £6m, goalkeeper Mathew Ryan for a reported £5m from Valencia and winger Soufyan Ahannach from Dutch second-tier side Almere City for an undisclosed fee.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)