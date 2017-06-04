Raphael Dwamena ends season with 12th goal as FC Zurich are crowned Swiss second-tier champions

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena scored on the final day of competition in the Swiss second-tier to tally 12 goals in FC Zurich's 3-0 win over Wohlen at home on Saturday.

The 21-year-old came off the bench in the 53rd minute and scored the last goal on 88 minutes.

Dwamena's contributions and goals helped the capital club to gain quick promotion to the Swiss Super League for next season.

He joined FC Zurich in January from Austrian second-tier side Austria Lusteneau where he netted 18 goals in the first half of the season.

Dwamena is expected to join the Black Stars on Monday to prepare for next Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Ethiopia in Kumasi

