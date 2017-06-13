Raphael Dwamena wants to continue playing with experienced Asamoah Gyan

New Black Stars forward Raphael Dwamena says he has always yearned to play with African football icon Asamoah Gyan and is hoping that more will chances will come.

The FC Zurich man scored twice on his debut and has been tipped to fill the void in the absence of Asamoah Gyan in the future.

“I was encouraged by just playing alongside him,’ he told Citisports

“I have learnt a lot of things playing with him already. “I will be glad if it continues because there is a lot more I can learn.’

