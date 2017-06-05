Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Raphael Dwamena's FC Zurich officially crowned champions of Swiss second-tier league

Published on: 05 June 2017

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has officially been crowned champions with FC Zurich and secured promotion to the Swiss Super Lig next season. 

The Ghanaian wonder kid pummeled home two goals as Zurich defeated Wohlen 3-0 over the weekend.

The highly-rated attacker who joined Zurich in the winter contributed 12 goals in 17 appearances for the side.

He is away on international duty where Ghana take on Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kumasi on June 11.

