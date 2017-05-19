Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Raphael Dwamena's FC Zurich seal Swiss Super League ticket after main rivals lose

Published on: 19 May 2017
Raphael Dwamena wheels away to celebrate his opener for FC Zurich

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena secured promotion with FC Zurich to the Swiss Super League after their main title rivals Neuchâtel Xamax lost on Thursday night.

Xamax were beaten 2-1 at FC Schaffhausen to leave them ten points behind the leaders with three matches remaining.

FC Zurich have now qualified to the top flight next season.

Dwamana who joined the club during the January transfer has made a huge impression.

The 21-year-old has netted nine goals in 14 matches.

