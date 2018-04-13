Rapper Yaa Pono avails himself to promote Ghana Premier League for free

Rap star and Hearts of Oak fan Yaa Pono has announced his readiness to help give the Ghana Premier League a promotional push.

The 'Amen' hitmaker wants to collaborate with his colleague musicians to make the Ghana top-flight.

"I'm an Accra Hearts of Oak fan but I don't watch their matches. Now I support Chelsea but I'm ready to help promote the Ghana League in any way I can,'' he told Atinka FM.

''Even if it comes to performing a track, I'm ready to call my other colleagues to do a full album for the Ghana League for free.''

