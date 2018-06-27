Rashid Sumaila completes Red Star Belgrade medical, set to join Serbian giants

Rashid Sumaila has all but completed his Red Star Belgrade transfer after he underwent a medical in Belgrade on Wednesday, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Ghana star had a medical at the club after he arrived in the European country on Tuesday morning.

The 25-year-old is effectively a player of the former UEFA Champions League winners after completing formalities.

The Serbian giants are expected to announce the addition of the Ghanaian to the squad on Wednesday.

The defender is being chased by the ambitious Serbian side as replacement for his compatriot centre-back Abraham Frimpong who left the club last week to join Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.

The big icing on the cake for the rugged defender is that he will get the chance of playing in the UEFA Champions League if he completes the move this week.

But the Kuwaiti side Al Qadisiya are reluctant to sell the defender outright as they will be angling for a loan move for the Ghana star.

The Ghanaian will be the first foreign player to be courted by the Serbian giants in this summer transfer window after they closely monitored his performances.

In his desperate quest to play among the best players of the world, Sumaila agreed to break the contract to his own financial disadvantage and move to the Red Star for less the money he had at the Kuwaiti side Al Qadisiya.

He played last season in Qatar with Al Garafa also on loan.

Sumaila went through all the younger selections of Ghana, and in the A team of his country and has played six times.