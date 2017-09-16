Rashid Sumaila excels in Al Qadsia stalemate with Al Arabi

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila was excellent for Al Qadsia in their 2-2 draw with Al Arabi in the opening game of the Kuwaiti top flight league.

Sumaila, who was voted as the best player in the Super Cup defeat to Al Kuwaiti last week, kept his superb form for the side as they picked a point at Al Arabi.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 18th minute through Al Mardi Mardkyan but Al Qadsia pulled parity via David da Silva in the 27th minute.

Al Arabi restored their advantage in injury time of the half courtesy Ali Al Maqseed

However, once again the lead did not last as Abdulrahman El Enezi claimed a point for the visitors with low shot in the 49th minute.

Al Qadsia were handed a huge opportunity to carry the day as Al Arabi midfielder Clement Bobby was given his marching orders for a dangerous tackle on David da Silva, but they failed to create any clear cut chance as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sumaila played the entire period of the match.

