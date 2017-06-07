Rashid Sumaila happy to reunite with Jerry Akaminko in Black Stars

Al Gharafa center back Rashid Sumaila is happy he is making a return into the Black Stars with colleague Jerry Akaminko.

Both players are returning into the team for the first time since 2014 and the former Kotoko defender is delighted they are both back at the same time.

Akaminko sustained a serious injury on the eve of Ghana’s preparation for the 2014 World Cup in the final friendly with the Netherlands.

A spiritualist in 2015 lashed his Black Stars team mate Rashid Sumaila for being behind Akaminko’s strange injury.

But Akaminko, who is returning with Rashid Sumaila at the same time into the team has rubbished the reports.

"I am happy to come back in the team. It hasn't been easy but God knows best and won't apportion blame that someone was behind my injury,” he told Nhyira FM.

“I don't believe Rashid behind it. It’s never true,” he added.

Following Akaminko's statement, Rashid says he is happy they are returning at the same time.

"Am happy Jerry Akaminko has also returned," he told Nhyira FM

"What happened was a mere coincidence and am happy both of us have returned at the same time," he added.

