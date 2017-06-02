Rashid Sumaila hopes to nail regular spot in Black Stars team

The 24-year-old, who was dropped for the Black Stars 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad has set his sights on cementing his place in the team.

The Al Qadsia guardsman has made a return to the four-time Africa champions following a hugely impressive loan spell at Al Gharafa in the Qatari top flight league.

Defender Rashid Sumaila is itching to nail a regular spot in the Black Stars team.

“I am really happy to be back and I thank the technical handlers of the team, now is up to me to do my best,” the former Asante Kotoko told the press.

“I will try and work hard so I stay in the team, the training has been good and everyone is happy.”

The Black Stars will continue their non-residential training this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.