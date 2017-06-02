Rashid Sumaila hopes to nail regular spot in Black Stars team
Defender Rashid Sumaila is itching to nail a regular spot in the Black Stars team.
The Al Qadsia guardsman has made a return to the four-time Africa champions following a hugely impressive loan spell at Al Gharafa in the Qatari top flight league.
The 24-year-old, who was dropped for the Black Stars 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad has set his sights on cementing his place in the team.
“I am really happy to be back and I thank the technical handlers of the team, now is up to me to do my best,” the former Asante Kotoko told the press.
“I will try and work hard so I stay in the team, the training has been good and everyone is happy.”
The Black Stars will continue their non-residential training this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.