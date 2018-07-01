Rashid Sumaila joins Red Star Belgrade pre-season training in Austria

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has began pre-season training with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade ahead of the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old defender passed his medical on Wednesday before putting pen to paper on the season-long deal from Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia which comes with an option to join the Serbian side permanently.

The former Asante Kotoko guardsman has joined his new team-mates in their pre-season camp in Austria.

The Ghana international will be hoping to hit the ground running when the Serbian SuperLiga campaign kick-start next month.

Sumaila will have the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League with his new club.

The new golden era of the Black Stars of Ghana defense has began! Watch out for @rashidsumaila37 and his @crvenazvezdafk as he is eager to play European football this season.#TeamRS37 #TeamRSB pic.twitter.com/fPxS1LlaaS