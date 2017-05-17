Rashid Sumaila move to Rangers still possible- agent reveals

Agent Pedro Pinto has told the Daily Mail that defender Rashid Sumaila could still join Rangers, despite being contracted to Al Qadsia until 2019.

Gers boss Pedro Caixinha will be looking to strengthen his squad this summer, and central defence is one key area that he could look to improve with new signings.

Veterans Clint Hill and Philippe Senderos are both set to leave the club when their contracts expire this summer, leaving Caixinha with the injured Danny Wilson, inexperienced David Bates and out-of-favour Rob Kiernan.

A number of defenders have already been linked with moves to Ibrox, and Ghanaian international Rashid Sumaila is one such player to be touted for a switch to Glasgow.

Sumaila, 24, was signed by Caixinha at Qatari club Al-Gharafa in 2016, and featured prominently under his management before returning to parent club Al Qadsia in Kuwait earlier this month.

A reunion with Caixinha has been suggested given the close relationship between the pair, but whilst some thought that Sumaila was a free agent this summer, he is in face contracted to Al Qadsia until 2019.

Now, Sumaila's agent Pedro Pinto has told the Daily Mail that a deal with Rangers is still possible despite him being under contract, and requiring a hefty transfer fee.

Pinto added that it's now up to Rangers to make a move, with Caixinha hoping for considerable backing in the transfer market to support his squad overhaul, and Sumaila figures as a top target.

''Rashid is under contract in Kuwait until 2019,'' said Pinto. ''If Rangers meet the valuation, everything is possible in football. The value of the player is whatever the club wants to offer. It's up to them,'' he added.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)