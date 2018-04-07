Rashid Sumaila named in Kuwaiti League Team of the Week

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has been named in Kuwaiti VIVA League team of the week following his scintillating display for Al Qadsia in their goalless draw against Al Nasr on Thursday.

The 25-year-old's recognition comes on the role he played in the Yellow Castle stalemate against Al Nasr at the Mohammed Al-Hamad Stadium.

This is the guardsman's fifth appearance in the Kuwaiti VIVA League team of the week, which makes him the only player in the division so have earned that recognition.

Sumaila suffered an injury some few weeks ago which ruled him out Al Qadsia league games.

He returned to the team 18-man squad in their 2-1 win over Al Salmiyah last weekend but could only watch from the bench.

The former Asante Kotoko defender however returned to the side's starting line-up against Al Nasr and exhibited the performance which he has shown over the course of the season.

He lasted full throttle of the game.

Al Qadsia sits second position on the standings with 27 points, 10 adrift of league leaders Al Kuwaiti after 17 rounds of matches.

