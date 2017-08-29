Rashid Sumaila's Al Qadsia cap off pre-season with 2-2 draw against Tae FC

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila delivered for Al Qadsia in their 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia club Tae FC on Monday.

Sumaila has displayed assured performances for the Yellow Castle throughout their pre-season training games in Turkey.

The 24-year-old was again superb for the side in their last game of the pre-season against the Arabian lower tier side in the first half of the match before being substituted at half time.

Al Qadsia relinquished their first half 2-0 lead to draw with the Arabian minnows in Sumaila's absence.

The club will now head back to Kuwait on Wednesday to continue the pre-season training before the Kuwaiti top flight league kicks off next month.

The former Asante Kotoko defender was excluded from Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah's 24-man squad for next month's double header 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Congo after suffering ankle injury in the team's international friendly 2-1 defeat against USA last month.

