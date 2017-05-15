Rashid Sumaila's reported move to Scottish giants hits a snag

Rangers' bid to sign Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila have hit a serious snag after it was revealed he is actually under contract for another three years at his club in Kuwait.

The Ibrox club’s new manager Pedro Caixinha admitted last week that he was monitoring 24-year-old Sumalia, who he had on loan at his former club in Qatar, Al-Gharafa.

Reports indicated that Rangers would be able to get him on a free transfer because his contract at parent club – Kuwait’s Qadsia SC has expired.

And the player’s representatives also indicated he would love to link up again with Caixinha in Glasgow.

However, Sumalia actually signed a new contract until 2020 just before he went on loan to Qatar and would cost a sizeable transfer fee for the Kuwait City club to allow him to leave the Gulf state.

Qadsia SC stated: ''Prior to Rashid Sumalia joining Al-Gharafa on loan, he extended his contract until the year 2020.

''So far we have had no request from Al-Gharafa to take him back on loan again.

''We allowed the player to go on loan to Qatar to help with his development and he is an important player for us in our future plans.''

Reports in the Kuwaiti press also indicate Rangers have made no move yet to sign the six-times capped Ghana stopper.

Caixinha was also linked with his former players at Santos Laguna, right back Jose Abella and central defender Carlos Izquierdoz, as he starts his rebuilding process for next season.

