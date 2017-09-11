Razak Brimah impresses on Mamelodi Sundowns debut but concedes in league win

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah tasted victory on his Mamelodi Sundowns debut as the Brazilians beat Free State Stars 2-1 on Monday in the Absa Premiership.

The Ghana international stepped in for Dennis Onyango who was busy last week with Uganda in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Brimah was on the verge of keeping a clean sheet when Nhlanla Vilakzai, who was left unmarked inside, headed in powerfully into the roof.

Percy Tau opened the scoring in the 45th and on the hour mark he added the second.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)