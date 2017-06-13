RB Leipzig target Emmanuel Adjei Sowah could stay at Anderlecht if Dennis Appiah leaves

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah could stay at Anderlecht if Dennis Appiah leaves.

Appiah has been linked with a return to France with Marseille and Monaco believed to be the front-runners for his signature.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, if the French-born Ghanaian defender leaves the Purple and Whites, it will open up an opportunity for Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah.

Sowah enjoyed a decent run with Anderlecht's development squad last season.

And the right-back, who is being tracked by German side RB Leipzig, could stay with the Belgian giants.

He is currently on holidays in his native Ghana.

By Patrick Akoto

