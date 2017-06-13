RB Leipzig target Emmanuel Adjei Sowah could stay at Anderlecht if Dennis Appiah leaves
Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah could stay at Anderlecht if Dennis Appiah leaves.
Appiah has been linked with a return to France with Marseille and Monaco believed to be the front-runners for his signature.
According to Het Laatste Nieuws, if the French-born Ghanaian defender leaves the Purple and Whites, it will open up an opportunity for Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah.
Sowah enjoyed a decent run with Anderlecht's development squad last season.
And the right-back, who is being tracked by German side RB Leipzig, could stay with the Belgian giants.
He is currently on holidays in his native Ghana.
By Patrick Akoto