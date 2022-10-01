RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis breaks silence on Black Stars snub reports

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Salis Samed has rejected claims that he refused to join the Black Stars despite receiving an invite from coach Otto Addo.

The Black Stars trainer in a recent interview explained why the RC Lens midfielder was not invited to camp for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

And according to Otto Addo, the 22-year-old seemed disinterested in the Black Stars after he failed to honour a call up for the Kirin Cup tournament in Japan.

However, the former Clermont Foot player in his defence stated that he was suffering from a knee problem which he had to solved during the time of the invite.

“Someone sent me something, an interview of the coach [Otto Addo] talking about when he called me and I was at Clermont [and] I didn’t want to come," he told Joy Sports.

“It is not that I didn’t want to come. I’ve e been at Clermont for two good years without playing. I’m now playing and at that time, I had a knee problem — my knee was paining me a little bit.

“Maybe the coach didn’t understand me well, that’s why he took offence. I wanted to go and treat my knee and wait for the second round of the season.”