RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed earns praise from former boss

Clermont Foot manager Pascal Gastien has praised RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed's performance this season.

The Ghanaian has been a standout since his summer transfer from Clermont to Lens, appearing on several Ligue 1 team of the week lists.

Samed has not missed a league game for RC Lens, who have won 27 points and are second in the French top-flight league table after 13 games.

Gastien managed the defensive midfielder for one season at Clermont and saw firsthand his qualities, so it's no surprise to him that Samed is flourishing at Lens.

"Lens, with an atmosphere that suits him well, is an additional step in his career project," Gastien said.

"He is a young player who does not doubt his qualities and advances all the time. With Franck, he is in good hands. He made a good choice and Lens too.

Lens are said to have paid 5 million euros for Samed, who has been included in Ghana's provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.