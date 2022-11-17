RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed proud after Ghana debut in win over Switzerland

RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed described his Ghana debut as a proud moment in his football career.

After only two days of training with the Black Stars, Samed was trusted in midfield against Switzerland, and he finished the game as one of the Black Stars' best players as the West Africans won 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The 22-year-old performed admirably, receiving a 7.3 rating from Sofascore. He had 61 touches, 92% accurate passes, completed four of five long balls, one interception, four tackles, and won five ground duels.

“Proud to wear this jersey for the first time,” the midfielder said in a post on Twitter.

Proud to wear this jersey for the first time 🇬🇭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6lk8CTg5I6 — Abdul Samed 🇬🇭⚽️ (@AbdulSamedSali) November 17, 2022

Samed will be hoping that this is enough to earn him a starting spot in the World Cup group games in Qatar.

Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea and Uruguay.