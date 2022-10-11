RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed reveals secret to early season success

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has credited RC Lens' system for his strong start to the season.

Since joining Lens in a 4.5 million euro deal from Clermont Foot, Samed has yet to miss a French Ligue 1 game.

Lens are fourth after ten games, with Samed playing a crucial role. Samed was signed as a direct replacement for Cheick Doucouré and he has exceeded expectations.

Samed said: "I feel free on the pitch and in my head. I like defending, helping the team, recovering balls, and playing fast forward. In Lens, I evolve as I want to play football. It increases my desire.

"The Lensois system with three behind allows me to stay in the middle, to create spaces, for me and my teammates, and to take advantage of the intervals. I'm happy to be compared to Cheick (Doucouré).

"We have the same style of play. I was already watching Lens last year, in particular, because of the presence of Cheick. I liked the style, and the bullet exits. I watched how Cheick moved. Then, when I arrived, the coach and the staff gave me advice on my positioning. I added my style of play to it."