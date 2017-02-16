Re-engaged Berekum Chelsea coach Steve Pollack eyes Kotoko scalp

Berekum Chelsea coach Steve Polkack is eyeing a perfect start to life on his return to the club against Kotoko on Sunday.

The Brit has been re-engaged the Blues and will take charge of the side ahead of the visit of the Porcupine Warriors.

The 56-year-old watched the side's 2-1 defeat at Tema Youth last Sunday.

And he's already mapping out a strategy to outwit the Ghanaian giants.

"I watched the opening game against Tema Youth from the stands but I have learnt a lot from the team" he is quoted by based radio station Space FM

"Kotoko is a big club but I will be opting for a new tactics to win my first game of the season.

