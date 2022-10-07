Reading FC manager delivers Andy Yiadom injury update

Reading FC manager Paul Ince believes Andy Yiadom has a chance to play against QPR on Friday night in the Championship.

The Royals' manager was speaking after his team earned a point against Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Yiadom missed the game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium due to a calf injury sustained in last Saturday's 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

Ince said after that game he feared the injury was not looking good for the skipper but confirmed after Norwich that the right-back may make the squad at Loftus Road.

"He might, at a push, be okay for QPR," said Ince. "If not, it'll be against West Brom next week [on Saturday, October 15]."

Reading will benefit greatly from Yiadom's return, as they are now only two points behind league leaders Sheffield United.