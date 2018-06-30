Reading FC new signing Andy Yiadom is relishing the prospect of competing with Chris Gunter for a starting berth in Paul Clement side.

The Ghana international is in direct competition with the Wales international for a place at the right-back.

But the 25-year-old says he's ready for the challenge.

"Yeah I think what's really good about this club is that there's competition everywhere and everyone helps each other out, Gunter is a really really good player and has a lot of international caps as well so it's good to learn off him and not just him but everyone at the club, so it's good, you always want competition because if you don't you'll take your foot off the gas, so it's good." he told the club's website

However, both are capable of playing on the left-hand side and with Jordan Obita out injured, Clement could opt to field both Gunter and Yiadom against Derby County on August 3.