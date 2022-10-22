Real Madrid interested in 50 million Euros Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams

Real Madrid are set to make a summer move for Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams.

The Athletic Bilbao youngster's form this season has seen him attract interest from the European champions, who are set to beef their squad in January.

Williams, the younger brother of Inaki Williams, has refused to sign a contract extension with the San Memes outfit as reports become rife of an imminent move.

The 20-year-old has a release clause of 50 millions Euros and Real Madrid boss Fiorentina Perez is ready to sit on the negotiation table with the player and Athletic Club.

Meanwhile, financial-stricken Bilbao could sell the winger as they seek to balance the club's books.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Bilbao, Nico Williams earned his first senior national team invite during September's international break. He featured in the matches against Switzerland and Portugal.