Real Madrid interested in Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong 

Spanish giants Real Madrid is interested in signing Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong, according to a report by MARCA.

Frimpong has had a strong start to the campaign, netting four times in the Bundesliga while he has provided two assists in the Champions League.

According to Marca, Real Madrid has sent scouts to Germany in order to watch the Netherlands U21 international.

The Spanish giants want a right-back for next season and Frimpong is reportedly on the shortlist.

Frimpong will be hoping to make Louis van Gaal’s World Cup squad, but Ghana is also circling the defender, who could also choose England.

The 21-year-old has scored four goals in 10 appearances for the Bundesliga club this season.