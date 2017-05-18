Real Madrid set to offer €40m for Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng as Pepe looks set to leave the Bernabeau

Spanish football giants Real Madrid are reported to be ready to splash a whooping €40m for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

With reports of Pepe leaving at the end of the season, Europe’s biggest club is looking for a big name defender and Jerome fits the bill perfectly according to German newspaper Kicker.

The White Angels could place €40m on the table for the Ghanaian-born German international who has over 60 caps for the German national team.

Despite being rocked by injuries this season and reducing his output for the Bundesliga champions, Real Madrid are keen on signing him.

Jerome has only 12 appearances for Bayern Munich this season.

