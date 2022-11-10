Real Mallorca coach confirms Iddrisu Baba has 'muscle issue,' but not 'big tear'

Real Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre revealed Iddrisu Baba has a muscle issue after he limped out of Wednesday's win over Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder revealed to the Mexican that he did not suffer a big tear, as had been suspected, but that he will see a doctor to determine the extent of the injury.

"Baba has a muscle issue. I asked him, because he didn't enter the locker room very long and I asked him if he felt the tear was very big, but he told me no. We have to wait for the evaluation and see what the doctor [says] because it is rare for Baba to get bored. He must have something because that boy is very brave," Aguirre said after the game.

The injury comes at a crucial time as Iddrisu had been included in Ghana’s yet-to-be-announced final squad for the World Cup.

The Mallorca midfielder has been a mainstay in the Black Stars under Otto Addo featuring in both the Brazil and Nicaragua friendlies.

The extent of the injury is unknown but Otto Addo is obliged to name his squad by November 13.

Ghana face Switzerland in a friendly just seven days before they begin their World Cup journey against Portugal on November 24.

Ghana will also play South Korea and Uruguay.