Record of Ghana's opening matches in Africa Cup of Nations history

Ghana have won nine of their 20 opening matches in Africa Cup of Nations history and suffered four defeats and seven matches.

Wilberforce Mfum scored the country's first goal in the 1-1 draw with Tunisia at the 1963 finals held in Accra.

At the 1965 finals in Tunisia, Ghana recorded their first opening match against Congo Kinshasa, now DR Congo.

All their past four defeats in their AFCON openers had come against Nigeria-1984, Nigeria-2006, Ivory Coast-2010, Senegal-2015.

Full list of Ghana's opening games

24/11/1963 GHANA 1-1 TUNISIA

12/11/1965 GHANA 5-2 CONGO KINSHASA

12/01/1968 SENEGAL 2-2 GHANA

07/02/1970 GHANA 2-0 CONGO KINSHASA

05/03/1978 GHANA 2-1 ZAMBIA

09/03/1980 ALGERIA 0-0 Ghana

05/03/1982 LIBYA 2-2 GHANA

05/03/1984 NIGERIA 2-1 GHANA

15/01/1992 ZAMBIA 0-1 GHANA

27/03/1994 GUINEA 0-1 GHANA

14/01/1996 IVORY COAST 0-2 GHANA

09/02/1998 GHANA 2-0 TUNISIA

22/01/2000 CAMEROON 1-1 GHANA

21/01/2002 GHANA 0-0 MOROCCO

23/01/2006 NIGERIA 1-0 GHANA

20/01/2008 GHANA 2-1 GUINEA

15/01/2010 IVORY COAST 3-1 GHANA

24/01/2012 BOTSWANA 0-1 GHANA

20/01/2013 DR CONGO 2-2 GHANA

19/01/2015 GHANA 1–2 SENEGAL

