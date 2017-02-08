Recovering Anderlecht defender Dennis Appiah starts training

French-born Anderlecht Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has started individual training as he buckles up to regain full fitness.

The 24-year-old has been out injured since August and hopes to return stronger. "I hope to recover sooner," Appiah said.

The Ghanaian joined the Belgian giants from French outfit Caen where he had a fantastic season in the French Ligue 1 before moving to Belgium.

Dennis has been struggling with chronic injuries since joining the Belgian giants, crippling him of having a good season for new side.

But reports from the camp of the Belgian side is that the intelligent right back has returned to training and has shown signs of full fitness.

