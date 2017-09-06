Red Bull Salzburg new signing Majeed Ashimeru braced for Europe challenge
Former WAFA SC midfielder Majeed Ashimeru wants to make huge impact in Europe after signing for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.
The 19-year-old has penned a four-year deal but has been loaned out to second-tier side Austria Lustenau.
''Signing for this club is a great feeling. I'm really happy to sign for this club. It’s a dream come true because I’ve been fighting for this chance,'' Ashimeru told the Ghana News Agency.
''It's going to be a tough season but am ready to give out my all here. You should expect the best from me.''
Red Bull Salzburg have three Ghanaian players-Samuel Tetteh, David Atanga and Gideon Mensah-on their books