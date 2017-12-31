Red Bull star David Atanga turns to his root, donates football equipment and cash to parent club Tanga FC in Bolga

Red Bull Salzburg star David Atanga has turned to his roots with an impressive donation to aid his parent club Tanga FC in their bid to unearth more talents in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The young attacker, who joined Red Bull Academy Ghana from Tanga FC, is in the country for the Christmas holidays, hence grabbing the chance to show love to upcoming ones at home.

The 20-year old donated various items to the team including 40 footballs, 6 sets of training bibs, 6 set of football jerseys, 35 pair of boots, unspecified number of training cones and an undisclosed amount of cash to the management of the team on Friday, 29th December.

The equipment is expected to help the management to unearth and train other players from that part of the country.

Despite not having just a single grass field, Ghana has produced some influential players who all trace their roots to the Upper East Region including Abedi Pele and his sons – the Ayew brothers as well as David Atanga.

Atanga was loaned to Liefering a few months ago from Salzburg where he played 6 matches and score 2 goals before the Christmas break.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

