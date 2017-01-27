Red-hot Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei set to explode for Simba against Azam FC in Tanzanian top-liner on Saturday

Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei is expected to continue his fine form in post when Simba host Azam FC in the Tanzanian top-liner on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has been in scintillating form since he joined the Tanzanian giants as a free agent.

The former Ghana Under-20 star has been a mainstay of a Simba seeking to win the Tanzanian Premier League crown this season.

They come up against Azam FC aiming for a revenge after losing the 2017 Mapinduzi Cup to the Ice Cream Makers.

Agyei, a former Liberty Professionals and Medeama shot-stopper has earned rave reviews in the East African country with a number of top-class stops.

He is expected to be key in post for the League leaders ahead of their crucial home clash Azam FC at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam.

Rivals Young Africans are breathing down their neck as they trail the Street Boys by just two points from 19 games.

